It’s hard to know where to start when our situation here in New York City continues to change daily, sometimes hourly.
Just two weeks ago, I was posting on Facebook that “millions of New Yorkers are going about their business with minor changes.”
That seems like months ago.
At that time, there were 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, across its five boroughs. As of Wednesday, there are more than 21,000 cases, about a third of all U.S. positive cases, and 280 people have died.
In these two weeks, this boisterous, bustling metropolis of 8.5 million people has turned into a ghost town. The streets and sidewalks are deserted; theaters and concert halls are shuttered; stores and restaurants are locked up; libraries, gyms and museums are closed.
There is talk of padlocking parks and even playgrounds.
Friends and family have seen their livelihoods wiped out overnight. One friend, a man who built a successful business tied to the hospitality industry, is dangerously depressed since he had to lay off all of his workers.
Another, who made a decent living in the gig economy, has seen all of his college and private students drop away.
My husband, Clayton Pederson, and I live in The Bronx, which has some of the country’s poorest neighborhoods, although our section, by Yankee Stadium, is gentrifying for better or worse. The result is that our grocery stores continue to be fully stocked because families don’t have extra money to hoard items, nor means to transport them. They also are used to stretching food budgets with cheaper, basic items. Popular grocery stores in Manhattan are emptied out daily by shoppers lined up well before the doors open.
Now that the city has been officially shut down — except for grocery stores, pharmacies and oddly enough, gas stations — New Yorkers, who are notorious non-cooks, are learning or relearning how to whip up meals at home.
It has been a pleasant revelation for many. Since we are both from the rural Midwest, we’ve cooked for decades, usually with all homegrown produce.
An example of how dire things are getting for millions of our fellow New Yorkers is a man we befriended a few years ago while he was begging on a street corner. He was living in a dangerous shelter but finally is housed in a small subsidized apartment. He calls us on a borrowed phone when he needs a “little extra” for a bus ride to visit his sister upstate or a cable part for a TV a neighbor gave him.
Last week, he asked for $15 to tide him over until he got his food stamps. The Salvation Army had handed out some meat, and he wanted to make stew and chili with it. Imagine, a paltry $15 was all he wanted. Of course, we gave him more and some food.
Must-see TV now is our Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefings, which are being followed by millions of folks around the country. He is the perfect calm, firm, knowledgeable leader this state needs right now.
Although we get antsy and testy, especially now that we can’t get down to our little family in Manhattan, life goes on, and no one in our expanded circle has gotten sick.
Cuomo swears that between 40% and 80% of all New Yorkers will get COVID-19. We’ll see.