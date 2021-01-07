Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 10,879.
There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County, remaining at 140, the sixth-highest in the state. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell slightly to 11%.
Clayton County reported 15 additional cases in that 24-hour period, for a total of 1,456. The county reported one additional death, raising the death toll to 47.
Jackson County reported 12 additional cases for a total of 1,827 cases. The county's death toll remained at 30.
Jones County reported nine more cases in that time period, increasing its total to 2,643. The county's death toll remained at 48.
Delaware County reported nine additional cases for a total of 1,670. The county's death toll remained at 33.
As of 11 a.m. today just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. At that time, those remaining were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque with 46 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque with 20 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,864 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 291,397.
The state reported five additional related deaths, so the toll moved to 4,065 at 11 a.m. today.