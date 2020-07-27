In Iowa, there were 469 additional confirmed cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 42,485.
Three additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 829.
In Wisconsin, another 590 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 49,417.
There was one related deaths reported today, so that toll stood at 893.
In Illinois, there were 1,231 new confirmed cases and 18 additional confirmed deaths reported today.
The state's total stood at 172,655 cases, including 7,416 deaths
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)