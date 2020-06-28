SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 324 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, for a total of 28,012.

No additional related deaths were reported, keeping the total at 704.

In Wisconsin, another 539 cases were reported, pushing the total to 27,286.

Eleven more related deaths were reported, for a total of 777.

In Illinois, the statewide case count increased by 786, up to 141,077.

Another 26 deaths were reported for a total of 6,873.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID-19 in Iowa (6-27-2020 5pm)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 5 p.m. Saturday
Where is COVID-19 in Wisconsin (6-27-2020)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Saturday
Where is COVID-19 in Illinois (6-27-2020)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Saturday

