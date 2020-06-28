In Iowa, there were 324 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, for a total of 28,012.
No additional related deaths were reported, keeping the total at 704.
In Wisconsin, another 539 cases were reported, pushing the total to 27,286.
Eleven more related deaths were reported, for a total of 777.
In Illinois, the statewide case count increased by 786, up to 141,077.
Another 26 deaths were reported for a total of 6,873.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)