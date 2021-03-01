Fourteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,381.
There were no additional deaths in the county during the 24-hour period, so the toll remained at 194, the sixth-highest in the state.
Two additional cases were reported in Jackson County, increasing the county's total to 2,094.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. Their respective totals remain at 1,597, 1,850 and 2,847.
No additional related deaths were reported for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 53, 39, 38 and 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 197 additional cases, for a total of 336,508.
The state reported one additional related death, for a toll of 5,472.