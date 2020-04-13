A committee has selected a Dubuque parking garage as the potential location of a community COVID-19 testing site should such a service be needed.
The garage attached to Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque would serve as the testing location if local officials determine one is necessary.
Representatives of each Dubuque County hospital and clinic began meeting with public health, city and county officials as a committee on March 16 to develop a plan of action if the expected surge in COVID-19 cases outpaces the existing local capacity to test people, according to City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. These sites have been developed all over the country in various ways.
Corrigan stressed that if the satellite testing site is implemented, it won't be open to anyone.
"People might think this is going to be a place where they can just go stand in line and be tested," she said. "That won’t be the case. You’ll still have to call a health care provider, who will determine if it's appropriate for you to be tested."
Those given the go-ahead would enter the facility via the parking lot just to the north of Grand River Center. Then, they would arrive at a screening station near the entrance.
Those who did not qualify for a test would be directed to exit the garage and continue to Veterans Drive.
Those who qualified would travel through the garage to a testing site, with designated parking for additional capacity, then to an education station before their exit.
Corrigan said the garage was selected over a short list of other locations in the city.