One new death was reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total rose to 40.
Eight additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,523.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported three new cases each in Clayton and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,613 and 2,868.
The state reported one new case each in Delaware and Jackson counties. Their respective totals increased to 1,886 and 2,116.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls both remained at 55 deaths each.
One fewer death was reported in Delaware County between during the 24-hour period, lowering the total to 39 deaths.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list. As of 11 a.m. today, only one facility remained on the list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 564 additional cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 343,912.
The state reported nine additional related deaths were reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing Iowa's toll to 5,666.