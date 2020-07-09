The leader of eastern Iowa’s mental health region said Wednesday that local officials will welcome any portion of the $50 million in funding announced Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The funding is coming to the state via the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and is being designated by Reynolds to support the state’s mental health system, which she said was needed more than ever during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With these kinds of disruptions in our lives and livelihoods, it’s important for Iowans to be mindful of their mental health and know there’s a place to go if they need help,” Reynolds said.
Of that, $10 million will be for substance abuse treatment, $10 million will go straight to mental health providers and $30 million will go to the regional bodies who administer the state’s mental health system.
Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties are among the nine counties in the Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East Central Region.
“With the pandemic, we have noticed or experienced people who perhaps had not had any concerns in the past facing some brain health issues,” said region CEO Mae Hingtgen. “Their jobs have been impacted, finances, the changes to home lives.”
Over the past six months, Hingtgen and the regional board — made up of county supervisors from the nine counties, mental health professionals and people who previously received mental health services — have worked to develop a long-term strategic plan.
They also have been developing a children’s mental health plan over the past four months.
So, they have a head start on identifying needs for the funding that will be received.
Hingtgen said access to services is number one. She also said the region plans to work closely with schools to help support mental health for children when the new school year starts.
Specific allocations for the regions have not been announced. Hingtgen said details are expected in the coming days.
If the $30 million allocation was split evenly among all 14 regions, they would receive $2.14 million each. In the East Central Region, that would equate to about $240,000 per county if distributed evenly.
Hingtgen said the board would aim to be strategic, with a goal of spreading resources equitably among the region, based on need.
“I’m thrilled that $10 million is going straight to providers,” she said. “Then, the money coming to the regions can be comprehensibly used across that region with all population groups.”
Hingtgen said the funding was unlikely to be used for ongoing services, such as staffing.
“This isn’t necessarily sustainable money,” she said. “It’s one-time dollars. It is probably more direct spending.”