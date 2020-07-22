In Iowa, there were 373 additional confirmed of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 39,793.
Nine more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 808.
In Wisconsin, another 712 cases were reported today, bringing its total to 44,847.
There were six more related deaths, so that toll moves to 865.
In Illinois, there were 1,598 new confirmed cases today, pushing its total to 165,301 cases.
There were 23 additional confirmed deaths, so that total climbed to 7,347 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)