In Iowa, there were 321 additional confirmed cases pf COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state’s total to 45,802. Five additional deaths in that 24-hour span increased the state’s total to 879.

In Wisconsin, another 404 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 55,328.

One additional related death also was recorded, so that toll stood at 949.

In Illinois, 1,298 new cases and 10 additional related deaths were reported today.

The state’s totals moved to 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois (8-03-20)
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (8-03-20)
Where is COVID in Iowa? (8-3-20)
