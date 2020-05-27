Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa reported one fewer confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dubuque County at 5 p.m. Tuesday than it did at 5 p.m. Monday. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the county’s total stood at 323 cases. No additional deaths were reported, so the county’s total remains at 16.
- The case count at Dubuque Specialty Care remained at 49 on Tuesday. Twelve people with COVID-19 have recovered at the facility, though neither state nor local officials will comment on the number of related deaths at the nursing home. It remains the only long-term-care facility in Dubuque County with an outbreak, meaning at least three confirmed cases.
- One more case was confirmed in Clayton County, raising its total to 31. Case counts in Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties remained steady.
- Across Iowa, 125 additional confirmed cases were reported between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday — a lower-
- than-usual increase in cases possibly related to testing being impacted over the Memorial Day weekend. The state’s total now stands at 17,703 cases. In addition, 19 more deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 478.
- In Wisconsin, 279 more cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the state’s total to 15,863. Three more deaths were reported, so that total stands at 517.
- Two more cases were reported in Grant County, which now has a total of 89. The county on Tuesday also provided an update on the number of people with diagnosed coronavirus that have recovered, putting the total at
- 46.
- Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein on Tuesday posted data online detailing the number of COVID-19 patients who are being treated at hospitals in his 17th District.
According to that information, Southwest Health in Platteville had 3 inpatients with COVID-19 tests pending. Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, Grant Regional Health Center and Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County had no COVID-19 patients or patients with tests pending. Marklein has repeatedly shared such data from Wisconsin Hospital Association. When the TH asked WHA where that information could be found, officials said they only can release the data they currently are sharing on their website, which does not include hospital-level counts.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,178 cases, along with 39 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 113,195 cases and 4,923 deaths.
- One more case was reported in Jo Daviess County, pushing its total to 28.