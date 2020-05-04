About 1,000 selected Dubuque County residents, mainly residents of long-term-care facilities, will be tested this week for COVID-19.
The "targeted testing" is not open to the public, according to local officials. Those tested will be residents and staff of long-term-care facilities and "individuals identified through contract tracing as having possible exposure to positive COVID-19 patients in Dubuque County," according to the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team. The testing will be done at no cost to those tested.
That team will lead the testing Wednesday through Friday, under the direction of the state public health department, but the testing is not connected to the TestIowa program or testing done by a state "strike team," the release notes. Local officials have requested those services, but the state is "unable to grant those requests at this time."
"Local officials will continue to work with state officials to pursue community testing for Dubuque County," the release states.
