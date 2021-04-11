Twenty-one additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the number of cases in the county to 13,023.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county’s total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two additional cases were confirmed in Delaware County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,008.
Jackson and Jones counties both had one additional confirmed case, increasing their totals to 2,169 and 2,920, respectively.
There were no new cases in Clayton County, where the total remained 1,652 as of 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s confirmed cases rose to 356,893, an increase of 433 during the 24-hour span.
The state did not report any additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 5,857 at 11 a.m.