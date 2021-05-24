The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Fourteen additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 13,413.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time.
- As of Sunday, 135,460 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 55.7% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. The next clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Visiting Nurse Association. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.4%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.5%; Delaware County, 1.6%; Jackson County, 4.9%; and Jones County, 3.9%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county level hospitalization data Sunday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Thursday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Two such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized. One such resident in each of Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties was hospitalized.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 108 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 370,625.
- The state reported no additional deaths, so the total remained at 6,035.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,340,616 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 53.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- Wisconsin reported 147 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing its total to 608,432.
- No additional related deaths were reported so the state’s toll remained 6,989.
- As of Sunday, 2,519,961 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, registration is open for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. Register at tinyurl.com/5xhf38wm.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,375,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 943 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 24, to 22,623.
- As of Sunday, 4,886,011 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 47.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.