The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Two additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the county’s total to 13,450.
- As of Sunday, 138,299 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 56.9% of the area’s population of those 16 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not update vaccination tallies on Memorial Day.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. today, at 1640 Main St. in Dubuque. The next will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Epic Health & Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross, Dubuque. Vaccinations of Pfizer and Moderna will be given. Appointments are preferred but not required. Call 563-582-1000 or visit www.Epichealth.net to schedule an appointment. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.0%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 2.1%; Delaware County, 1.7%; Jackson County, 4.1%; and Jones County, 2.4%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The most-recent data states that, as of May 25, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- The state did report that fewer than 100 people are hospitalized statewide, the lowest that number has been since April 3, 2020. In the 24 hours prior to 10 a.m. Monday, 13 more people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the patients hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators.
- Iowa reported 50 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 371,424.
- The state reported no additional related deaths, so the death toll remained at 6,055.
- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon on the first floor of Royce Hall from June 3 to Aug. 12. They are free and open to the public. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required in all university buildings. For more information, call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416.
- In Wisconsin, 379 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 610,166 and 7,078 deaths, an increase of 25.
Illinois reported 1,382,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of 521 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 33 to 22,827.