The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Four additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- One additional death was reported in Dubuque County, raising the county’s total to 207.
- One additional death was reported in Jones County, raising the county’s total to 57.
- Two additional deaths were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., raising the county’s total to 29. County health officials stated the deaths were from earlier this year and were delayed in reporting.
- The Telegraph Herald has changed how vaccination figures are reported. Data on fully vaccinated individuals will now be sourced from the Centers for Disease Control for all three states and all 10 counties in the coverage area. The Telegraph Herald will no longer provide figures on how many residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The percentages calculated will now reflect how many individuals age 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Six additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Friday, 112,325 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 46.2% of the area’s population age 16 and older.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque. Today, clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site and 8 a.m. to noon at Crescent Community Health Center. Additional clinics are planned through May 17.
- .
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most recent data stated that, as of Wednesday, six residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized. Two such residents each of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.2%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 3.5%; Jackson County, 3.3%; and Jones County, 3%.
- Regional Family Health in Manchester will offer vaccine appointments beginning Monday, May 3. To request an appointment, call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 366 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 364,842. The state reported 19 additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Friday, raising the death toll to 5,950.
- As of Friday, 1,066,664 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 25,202 from Thursday.
Residents of Iowa County, Wis., who might have barriers to getting to a vaccination clinic are encouraged to contact the county health department at 608-930-9870 or fill out a form
- .
- Iowa County transitioned from providing county COVID-19 case data Monday through Friday to weekly on Fridays.
- Wisconsin reported 789 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 598,147. The state’s death toll increased by eight, raising the total to 6,823.
- As of Friday, 2 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 35.3% of the state’s total population.
In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Midwest Medical Center.
- .
- There were 3,207 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,335,055. The state reported 33 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,960.
Illinois also reported that more than 3.8 million residents have been fully vaccinated — 30.4% of the state’s total population.