PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A former principal of a local high school recently died following a three-month battle with COVID-19, according to his family.
Duane Bark died on Wednesday night, his family announced. Bark was the principal at Prairie du Chien High School for nine years, departing in 2002.
Currently, he was superintendent of Markesan (Wis.) District Schools.
He had been hospitalized in July, according to the family, who told media outlets in the Markesan area that Bark did not have any underlying health issues when he contracted the coronavirus.