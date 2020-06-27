EPWORTH, Iowa -- Western Dubuque High School will hold a drive-up graduation ceremony today after a student at the school was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday -- hours after participating in graduation practice.
“I want to make sure we’re protecting our students, community and families,” Principal Jacob Feldmann when reached by the Telegraph Herald this morning.
Students now can drive past the high school’s north entrance from 10 a.m. to noon today to receive their diplomas, which will be sanitized and placed on a table for students to pick up in a no-contact exchange. Staff will congratulate students from a safe distance, Feldmann said, and a photographer will be present to take a picture of each student.
The school originally hand planned to host an outdoor graduation on the school’s football field at 10 a.m. with a limited audience.
However, school officials received word after graduation practice Friday that a student who attended received a positive COVID-19 test result, Feldmann said. The diagnosis prompted school officials to shift their graduation to the new format.
Any diplomas remaining after today’s drive-up ceremony will be mailed to students’ residence next week. A commencement video also will be created and shared with students and families in July.