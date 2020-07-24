In Iowa, there were 491 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 41,000.
Five more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 820.
In Wisconsin, another 1,018 new cases were reported today -- the third time in four days that the daily tally topped 1,000. The state's total was 46,917.
There were no more related deaths reported today, so that toll stood at 878.
In Illinois, there were 1,532 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths reported today. The state's total stood at 168,457 cases and 7,385 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)