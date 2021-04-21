Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics bookending Dubuque County on Tuesday drew more than 100 people.
The first in a series of walk-in clinics in Dubuque drew 74 people. County public health officials are using the walk-in opportunities to help measure interest in the vaccine going forward.
“This past week and a half, we’ve seen it become more and more difficult to fill appointments with our providers,” said county Health Department Assistant Health Director Samantha Kloft to the county Board of Supervisors this week. “This first round of walk-in clinics is going to be really telling. We’re trying to, right now, get a better idea of who all wants the vaccine.”
Meanwhile, 38 more people received vaccination doses Tuesday at a site at Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville.
As of Monday, 57% of Dubuque County residents 16 years and older had received at least one COVID-19 shot. That was the sixth-highest vaccination rate among Iowa counties, according to Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert.
Scientists estimate that 70% to 90% of the population must acquire resistance to the coronavirus to achieve herd immunity.
The pace of vaccination was controlled for the first several months of the national program prioritizing certain demographics. Since April 5, however, all Iowans qualify to receive the vaccine. As of this week, all Americans now qualify as well.
But vaccine hesitancy has become a high-profile problem, so health officials have been brainstorming ways to measure interest.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque and a member of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, said the Iowa Department of Public Health recently initiated weekly meetings with the state’s larger populated counties.
“Everybody is experiencing similar situations in terms of doing more outreach, moving to open-type accessibility,” she said. “Linn County is doing a 24-hour clinic. People are going to different venues.”
The Dubuque County team’s first try was a series of walk-in, no-appointment-needed clinics this week. Those kicked off Tuesday at the county’s vaccination site in the former Younker’s women’s department at Kennedy Mall.
The clinic was scheduled to run from noon until 5 p.m. By 11:47 a.m., 12 people had claimed the first walk-in slots.
The first person to receive her walk-in shot would not provide her name but said she had been so hesitant to get the vaccine that she had canceled two appointments previously. The convenience and less-official nature of the walk-in site convinced her.
The site ran into a brief hiccup that resulted in seven people being turned away shortly after noon.
Soon after, staff from the Visiting Nurse Association showed up to lend extra support, Corrigan said.
“We have plenty of vaccine,” she said. “There’s no issue there. We’re ecstatic that people are taking the opportunity to walk in when they have a minute.”
On the other side of the county, an even more casual walk-in site was held at Textile Brewing. It teamed up with Nightingale Drug, owners of Prescription Shoppe in Dyersville, to offer 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Textile offered $3 off of food for anyone who received the vaccine there. But Manager Zach Nothdorf said it was the vaccine that brought people to the site.
“We just wanted to incentivize people to come in and get it, make sure we’re here to help,” he said.
The county incident management team is planning additional walk-in and drive-thru clinics this week.
Corrigan said the county team is planning for 43 walk-in slots for today’s clinic, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kennedy Mall location.
There will be a minimum of 130 slots available Thursday, April 22, at the drive-thru, no-appointment clinic in the parking garage at Grand River Center in Dubuque, which will run from noon to 7 p.m. On Saturday, April 24, they are planning for 100 walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon at the mall site.
Members of the incident management team said availability of walk-in appointments can be increased if needed.