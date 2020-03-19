The Dubuque County Courthouse and the county’s West Campus and Old Jail facilities now are closed to the public to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
The facilities will be open only for employees, who will provide services by phone, mail and email, according to a press release. Public access will be allowed only by appointment in emergency cases.
County departments can be reached at :
- Board of supervisors, 563-589-4441.
- Treasurer’s office, 563-589-4450. Payments may be made by mail to Dubuque County Treasurer, PO Box 5001, Dubuque, Iowa 52004-5001.
- Recorder’s office, 563-589-4434. Visit dubuquecounty.org/recorder. Mail forms to Dubuque County Recorder, P.O. Box 5001, Dubuque, IA 52001. Obtain vital records by visiting vitalchek.com or by calling 866-809-0290.
- Auditor’s office, call 563-589-4499 to set up appointments for delivering bids or proposals. Call 563-589-4458 for elections information.
- County attorney’s office, 563-589-4470.
- Mental health-disability services department, 563-589-7870.
- Human resources, 563-589-4441.
- City assessor’s office 563-589-4416.
- Clerk of courts, 563-589-4418.
- Court administration, 563-589-4448.
- Veterans affairs department, 563-589-7840.
- County assessor’s office, 563-589-4432.
- Zoning department, 563-589-7827.
- Engineering department, 563-557-7283.