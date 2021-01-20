Three additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 153, the sixth-highest in the state.
Forty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,398.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had eight additional cases, for a total of 1,925. The county’s death toll remained at 31.
Clayton County reported one additional case, raising the total to 1,514. The county's death toll remained at 48.
Jones County had eight additional cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 2,714. The county's death toll remains at 49.
Delaware County reported 11 additional case, raising the total to 1,743. The county's death toll remained at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque was back on the list of long-term-care facilities with outbreaks. Those with outbreaks in this five-county region as of 11 a.m. were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, 59 cases, an increase of 18 cases; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, 56 cases; and Stonehill Care Center, six cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,359 additional cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 307,595.
The state reported 62 additional deaths, raising the total to 4,394.