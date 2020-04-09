County push for shelter-in-place order ends

As expected, a push to institute a shelter-in-place order for Dubuque County died Wednesday.

A draft of the order was discussed by county supervisors Monday, but that night, County Attorney C.J May III issued an opinion saying the board did not have the authority to issue such a directive. In light of that opinion, Supervisors Dave Baker and Ann McDonough said they would not support the move.

On Wednesday, though, Supervisor Jay Wickham — who submitted the draft -- made a motion to go ahead with the order anyway.

"I’m not one just to take a statement from a very respected lawyer as to what our abilities are," he said. "We should follow the direction of the medical communities who have overwhelmingly supported this. We have the power through resolution and ordinance."

The motion died for lack of a second from another supervisor.

Supervisors Ann McDonough then made a motion to deny any further attempts to issue a county shelter-in-place order. But that, too, died for lack of a second.