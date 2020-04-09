Dubuque’s two hospitals currently have about 2,000 sample-collection kits for COVID-19 testing, but Dubuque County Board of Health members are concerned that isn’t enough.
They voted unanimously Wednesday to use some of the $500,000 allocated in March by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to seek more collection kits from outside the usual channel — even if getting them is a long shot.
“Two-thousand collection kits for the whole county? I’m not seeing that as enough,” said health board member Diane Pape-Freiberger. “I’m not seeing that as enough. The surge is coming.”
THE SURGE
As of Wednesday, Dubuque County has had 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. As a result, those people are not likely to be tested to see if they have COVID-19.
For some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Those people are likely to be tested.
On March 30, local health officials said state leaders predicted a peak in cases of the coronavirus in two weeks.
Meanwhile, a widely cited model from the University of Washington, last updated on Tuesday, predicts Iowa’s “peak resource use” would occur on April 27. That means it is the day when the “estimates predict the greatest need for hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other related hospital resources.”
That model’s projections for the state have changed dramatically since Saturday, when the peak was expected to occur on May 1.
It now estimates that nearly 20 Iowans per day will die from COVID-19 in the days around that time — down from Saturday’s prediction of more than 45 per day in that time frame.
The study on Saturday predicted that Iowa would be nearly 300 hospital beds short of what would be needed at the peak. The updated projections Tuesday show the state with more than four times the beds needed. The state also easily has enough ICU beds in the new projection.
As of Saturday, more than 60% of the people with confirmed COVID-19 in Iowa have not required any hospitalization, according to state data.
LOCAL TESTING
Board of Health members at a previous meeting had asked Dubuque County Public Health Executive Director Patrice Lambert to provide an update on the number of tests available in the county. She then reached out to the two hospitals.
Hospital officials said their facilities have collection kits, not tests. Samples are collected locally, but the testing is performed at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa and other laboratories.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center leaders told Lambert that they currently have about 1,000 kits. Officials from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital told Lambert that their capacity is a “moving number,” but hospital officials later told the Telegraph Herald they have about 1,000 kits as well.
Board members voted to seek more tests from outside the usual channel.
Currently, states request equipment from the federal stockpile. Once received, it goes to emergency operations centers to be distributed to health care centers and hospitals.
Successfully obtaining tests via another process is unlikely, Lambert warned.
“I don’t know if, even as a Board of Health, if you would have the capability of ordering testing kits above what is being allocated to the health care providers right now,” she said. “... We need to work with the governor or higher up to get more kits in the state of Iowa.”
After Wednesday’s meeting, Dr. Bobby Koneru — a Board of Health member and the county supervisors’ medical liaison for the COVID-19 response — said he thought it was a great idea to seek more tests. But he, too, believes the effort likely will be unsuccessful.
“The big issue is that a lot of states are competing for the same resources, whether that’s personal protective equipment, ventilators or tests,” he said. “How do you overcome the hurdle of competing with other states where outbreaks might be more pronounced?”
That disparity is readily evident in Dubuque just by looking across the Mississippi River. While Iowa had 1,145 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Illinois has 15,078 and Wisconsin, 2,756.
TOO FEW KITS?
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, “more testing is becoming available each day through the State Hygienic Laboratory and through private labs.”
The 2,000 sample collection kits in Dubuque is about the equivalent of one for every 50 residents of Dubuque County.
But it is unknown how many tests have been done so far on county residents.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to members of the Public Health Incident Command Team for COVID-19, which includes Lambert, City of Dubuque public health leaders and emergency management officials.
However, a spokesman said group members on Wednesday were unable to provide details about the number of kits collected in the county thus far or what criteria they are using to determine which residents to test.
Statewide, there have been 12,821 COVID-19 tests in which the person was determined to not have the virus. That means that COVID-19 has been confirmed in about 8.2% of the tests so far.
If that ratio held true in Dubuque County, about 340 total tests would have been administered so far.
Members of the Boards of Health and Supervisors — which meet jointly twice per week — referenced local residents who have wanted to be tested but who haven’t been able to convince medical providers to do so.
“People are told they must go to work, but they’re afraid to,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “They don’t know if they were exposed or not. There are some of the people carrying it who are asymptomatic. They don’t know that they have it. A test would provide that information.”
Given that the national supply of test kits is low, though, not everyone who wants a test is getting one.
Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines prioritize hospitalized patients and the following types of people with symptoms — health care workers, people in long-term-care facilities, people who are at least 65 years old, people with underlying conditions and first responders.