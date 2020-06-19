ELIZABETH, Ill. — The 2020 Elizabeth Community Fair will be held due to concerns related to COVID-19.
After initially voting to postpone the fair, organizers determined that holding the event this year would "not be possible" based on the guidelines of the Restore Illinois phased reopening plan, according to a press release.
The event originally was scheduled for July 17 to 19 and had been postponed to Aug. 21 to 23.
This year's event would have marked the 100th anniversary of the Elizabeth Community Fair.
"Even though we have looked forward to celebrating our 100th anniversary this year, our main concern is the safety and well-being of you, our community, volunteers, staff and board members," the release stated, noting that the intention is to hold the event again in 2021.