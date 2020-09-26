The state has announced that a second Test Iowa clinic site will open in Dubuque.
The new site will open on Monday, Sept. 28, and be located at Grand River Medical Group Respiratory Clinic, 1400 University Ave. A press release states that the site will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday. Test samples will be taken inside of the clinic, and appointments can be made online only.
“We will offer appointments based on hours that are predictable,” said Justin Hafner, the group’s CEO, in a press release. “Our goal is to ensure increased access to testing while continuing to make quality assurance a top priority.”
The city’s first Test Iowa clinic also continues to operate at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Road. It is open Monday through Friday as a drive-thru site.
Both clinics require appointments, and those wanting to be tested must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com.
A state-issued press release notes, “Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.”