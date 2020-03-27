SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

Two more Dubuque County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. 

The two middle-aged adults are among 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide as of this morning. Additionally, the IDPH said two more people have died as a result of coronavirus infection, bring the statewide death toll to three. 

Dubuque County now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, the total has swelled to 235, the IDPH reported. 

Those who died last night include a Poweshiek County person who was 81 years old or older, as well as an Allamakee County resident who was 61 to 80 years old. The death of a Dubuque County resident was announced earlier this week. 

The first case of COVID-19 in Clayton County was confirmed Thursday. No cases of the virus have been confirmed in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. 

