Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Three deaths related to COVID-19 in Delaware County, Iowa, were reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing its total to 12. The county also had the second-highest 14-day positivity rate in Iowa as of 5 p.m. Thursday, based on the state’s calculations. Meanwhile, one additional related death was reported in Grant County, Wis. The county has had nine such deaths since Oct. 12.
- In Dubuque County, an additional 103 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the 24 hours that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Those new cases came from 344 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 29.9%. The county’s to-date positivity rate moved up to 14%.
- With 966 new confirmed cases and 2,927 new tests, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Thursday was 33%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.6% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday — even though the county has not had a single day with a positivity rate of less than 20% since late September.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,666 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 24 over one day earlier.
- Delaware County reported another 21 new cases in the 24-hour period. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported the county’s 14-day positivity rate as 21.8% — the second-highest in the state. But based on the state’s totals, the county has had 181 new cases and 390 new tests during that time. That is a positivity rate of 46.4%.
- Elsewhere, Jackson and Clayton counties both had 16 new cases in the 24-hour period, while Jones County had seven.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers, though its data on at least one remains outdated. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque said Wednesday that 27 residents have COVID-19. The state site on Thursday still showed only 13 cases. Elsewhere, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester has 77 cases, with 56 recovered; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35 cases, 21 recovered; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases, 17 recovered; and Edgewood Convalescent Home, four cases, two recovered.
- On Thursday, the state released hospitalizations as of Wednesday. There were 31 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized — the third-highest total in the state. There were eight such Delaware County residents, five Jones County residents, four for Jackson County and one from Clayton County.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,773 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 111,508 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The related death toll increased by 17, rising to 1,601.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 45 new cases Thursday. Lafayette County had 15 new cases; Iowa County, five; and Crawford County, four.
- Statewide, there were 3,413 new cases, pushing the total to 186,100. There were 22 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,703.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 20 new cases Thursday. The county urged testing for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or who might have had contact with someone confirmed to have the coronavirus. “Finding those residents who are asymptomatic carriers is important to help stop the spread of this virus.” A free, drive-thru test site will be open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Village of Elizabeth offices at 310 N. West St.
Statewide, Illinois reported a single-day record 4,942 new cases Thursday, along with 44 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 360,159 cases and 9,387 deaths.