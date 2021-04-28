A committee working with the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team kicked off a series of Q&A sessions aimed to spread facts about vaccines to marginalized and vulnerable populations Tuesday night.
During the inaugural session, a panel of area physicians of color answered questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines against it posed by members of the community, specifically with populations that have shown a higher level of vaccine hesitancy.
“In my family, they raised me to be a doctor, yet for my dad it was like pulling teeth,” said Dr. Wanakee Carr, an OB/GYN with Genesis Health Group. “Our history in our country, how Black and Brown people have been treated, made a lot of people distrustful of the system.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health defines vulnerable populations as those with no insurance, those who are homeless, the incarcerated, college students, those with chronic medical conditions, as well as Hispanic, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native Americans.
The most recent data provided by the Dubuque County Health Department, from April 16, showed major inequities in vaccine administration between races.
For instance, 83% of vaccine doses in Dubuque County have been administered to White residents. Another 15% have been administered to people who did not provide their race, so those are unknown. Black residents have received just .65% of doses administered, but make up about 3% of the county population, based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
To address these disparities, a group of community members formed an Equity Immersion Team to advise the county’s incident management team.
“We had been concerned about equity from the beginning of the pandemic,” said City of Dubuque Human Rights Department Director Kelly Larson, who serves on the equity immersion team. “We knew a lot of our populations were going to be less likely or less able to absorb the information through the traditional streams.”
So, when vaccine hesitancy proved to be a problem, the team came up with these panels.
“We’ve heard from many members of the community who are concerned about side effects,” said Collins Eboh, organizational equity coordinator for the Human Rights Department. “Some are saying ‘I’d rather not go through the side effects. I’d rather just take my chances.’”
To that, Dr. Bobby Koneru, a radiation oncologist for Unity Point Health—Finley Hospital, said the odds are very long for severe side effects like the blood clots linked to a handful of recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“COVID is known to cause blood clots in something like 165,000 per one million, versus the one in a million from the vaccine,” he said. “And even common medications we take like Tylenol and Motrin have mild side effects. They are way more common than the side effects you would see from this vaccine.”
Tuesday night’s panel discussion was held on Facebook Live as well as Zoom. Larson said a recording would be available at Facebook.com/Dubuque.Rights for those who could not catch it live.
Danielle Moore — an employee at John Deere Dubuque Works who also serves on the board of Crescent Community Health Center and is Black — said these discussions could be a way to wipe away hesitancy.
“I unfortunately know too many people who have passed away from COVID,” she said. “It’s personal for me because I want people to live. But I had to do the same education in my family — ‘Mom, don’t click on that Youtube video.’ You have to have someone you trust. I can trust my doctors.”
Larson said her team has been getting the message out about the series of panel discussions through groups like the Switching Places Foundation, the Latino Empowerment and Development Group, Key City Pride, as well as relying on partners like Wednesday night panelist A. Alanda Gregory, who has been working with minority-owned businesses.
“We have regular people in the community describe the kinds of things they took into account when they were thinking about it,” Larson said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, to try and give people the information without avoiding their questions or putting pressure (on them) to get the vaccine. And people’s individual circumstances matter.”
The second Q&A session will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. today and will be hosted by Switching Places Foundation. It will feature Dr. Alexander Johnson, of Grand River Medical Group; Dr. Christopher Little, of Medical Associates; and community members Gregory, Mary Gitau and Corey Young, also a member of the county Board of Health. Viewers can watch and submit questions at Facebook.com/Queens4Peace or bit.ly/3uSIBfk with passcode 231145.