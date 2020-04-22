PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Campgrounds in Crawford County can reopen this weekend, with some restrictions.
Campgrounds will reopen with social-distancing requirements in place, including maintaining 6 feet distance between people, according to a press release issued by Cindy Riniker, the county’s health officer.
The decision is in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ extension and revision of the state’s Safer at Home order, which now runs until May 26.
A continuing travel advisory states that “travel to second homes or residences should be avoided if possible,” according to the release.
County residents are “encouraged to stay close to home and strongly discouraged from engaging in unnecessary travel,” the release states.