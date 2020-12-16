Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Five more deaths in tri-state area counties have been attributed to COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Dubuque County added one more death between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. Clayton County reported two such deaths in that time frame. Jones County also added one more death, as did Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Dubuque County reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 12%.
- Jackson County reported 11 new cases and a rate of 17.2%. Clayton County reported six additional cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 16%. Jones County reported four additional cases, with a rate of 14.8%. Delaware County reported three additional cases and a rate of 12.1%.
- The state health department reported county-level hospitalization data as of Monday. Dubuque County continues to have 22 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Jones County has five residents hospitalized, a decrease of one since Sunday; Clayton County still has six; Jackson County had none on Sunday and Monday had one; and Delaware County remained at three hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state was reporting outbreaks at eight local long-term-care facilities. Great River Care Center in McGregor was no longer on the list. The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 23; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 22; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 21, an increase of four; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 52, an increase of one. No Jackson County long-term-care centers are on the list, though at least one facility wrote about an outbreak in its December newsletter. Calls to local and state officials for clarification have not been returned.
- Iowa’s statewide total number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 1,272, to 258,593. The state’s related death toll rose by 67, to 3,340.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of 21 cases Tuesday; Iowa County had 12 new cases; Crawford County had seven; and Lafayette County added five.
- Statewide, there were 3,501 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 442,396. There were 54 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,122.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported eight more cases Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an increase of 7,359 new confirmed cases Tuesday, along with 117 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 863,477 cases and 14,509 deaths.