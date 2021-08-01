The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grant County, Wis., since Wednesday, while Lafayette County, saw four more cases; Iowa County, two; and Crawford County, one. Jo Daviess County, Ill., showed an increase of five cases in that time period. Because the State of Iowa only updates figures on Wednesdays, the local county totals were unchanged from the update provided in Thursday’s edition.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area.
- As of Saturday, 151,856 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 58.8% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- Between Wednesday and Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an uptick in the level of community transmission in a few area counties. Delaware County in Iowa and Lafayette County in Wisconsin each moved from a moderate level of transmission to a “substantial” level, the second-highest of four categories. Jones County in Iowa moved from a low to moderate level. Dubuque and Clayton counties in Iowa, along with Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin all remained at a moderate level of community transmission. Jackson County, Iowa, moved from moderate to a low level of transmission.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held 5:30 -7:30 p.m. today at the Colts Youth Organization’s Music on the March, Dubuque Senior High School. Also, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at National Night Out, Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St. At each site a $10 KwikStop gas card incentive will be offered. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- The State of Iowa provides updated COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Wednesdays. A total of 378,831 residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 2,158 from a week earlier. Thirteen additional deaths were reported, for a total of 6,183.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Saturday, 1,565,861 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 58.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 1,908 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 620,948. The state’s related deaths increased by six to 7,439.
- As of Saturday, 3,014,869 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 60.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois now provides COVID-19 updates on Fridays. On Friday, the state reported 1,419,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 11,682 from one week earlier. The related death toll increased by 39 during that time to 23,440.
As of Saturday, 6,137,222 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated — 56.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.