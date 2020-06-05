SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

GUTTENBERG, Iowa – Organizers have canceled the Stars & Stripes festivities planned for July 4 in Guttenberg.

Organizers previously announced the festivities would be postponed until Labor Day weekend if a celebration on July 4 was not possible, but the continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a cancellation instead, according to an announcement by Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce.

The press release states that “crowds of people attending festivities in the park, a parade and a fireworks display poses an unnecessary risk for our community” and that local health authorities advised against holding the event.

Organizers plan to hold a fireworks display during the 30th anniversary celebration of GermanFest on Sept. 25 and 26 in Guttenberg, if possible.

