The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- There were no additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Dubuque County added 10 more positive cases in that 24-hour span.
The Telegraph Herald has changed how vaccination figures are reported. Data on fully vaccinated individuals will now be sourced from the Centers for Disease Control for all three states and all 10 counties in the coverage area. The Telegraph Herald will no longer provide figures on how many residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The percentages calculated will now reflect how many individuals age 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Ten additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Saturday, 114,787 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 47.2% of the area’s population 16 and older.
A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held at the Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3. Additional clinics are planned through May 17. Details can be found at bit.ly/3aEYGxP
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Wednesday, six residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized. Two such residents each of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.1%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 3.7%; Jackson County, 3.1%; and Jones County, 3%.
- Regional Family Health in Manchester will offer vaccine appointments beginning Monday, May 3. To request an appointment, call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 386 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 365,228. The state reported two additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Saturday, raising the death toll to 5,952.
- As of Saturday, 1,089,362 Iowa residents have been fully vaccinated, 30.8% of the total population.
Residents of Iowa County, Wis., who might have barriers to getting to a vaccination clinic are encouraged to contact the county health department at 608-930-9870 or fill out a form at tinyurl.com/3zvesbrx
- Wisconsin reported 675 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing its total to 598,822. The state’s death toll increased by 18, raising the total to 6,841.
- Some 2.9 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday — 35.9% of the state population.
- In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Midwest Medical Center. To register, visit
- There were 2,813 new COVID-19 cases announced Saturday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,337,868. The state reported 32 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,992.
- As of Saturday, 3.9 million residents have been fully vaccinated in Illinois — 30.8% of the state’s population.