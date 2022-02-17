The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, including two more in Dubuque County. The State of Iowa only updates its county-level COVID-19 information on Wednesdays, at which time Jones County also reported an additional death since the week before. There also was an additional death in Grant County, Wis., since Saturday.
- An additional 233 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, continuing to trend downward over the past two weeks. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 51 new cases were reported in Jones County, 37 in Jackson County, 35 in Clayton County and 28 in Delaware County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, Grant County had 58 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Saturday. There were 41 new cases in Iowa County during that time, 40 new cases in Crawford County and 19 new cases i
- n Lafayette County. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 42 new cases since Saturday.
- As of Wednesday, 180,817 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which has been unchanged for months.
- There were seven people total with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to the hospitals. That was a decrease of two from a week earlier and the lowest it has been since the state stopped reporting county-level hospitalization data in early November, at which time the two Dubuque hospitals started providing their figures to the TH.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported five COVID-19 cas
- es among students, a total unchanged since Friday, and seven among staff, an increase of five. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported five or fewer cases among students as of Wednesday, the same range as the previous week, and five or fewer cases among staff, an increase of at least one. Western Dubuque Community School District reported four student cases as of Wednesday, the same as Friday, and four staff cases, an increase of two.
- As of Wednesday, 743,285 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 7,863 from one week earlier. Another 119 Iowans had died of COVID-19 in that weeklong span, increasing the statewide COVID-19-related death toll to 8,948.
- As of Wednesday, 1,919,258 Iowans were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, which is 64.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The State of Wisconsin added 6,509 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday for a total of 1,371,694. The state’s related deaths increased by 98, climbing to 11,654.
- As of Wednesday, 3,738,889 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 20,485 new cases were reported since Saturday, pushing the state’s total over the 3 million threshold to 3,007,987. Another 381 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 32,176.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 8,478,512 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.