EPWORTH, Iowa -- Schools in the Western Dubuque Community School District will require masks for the rest of this school year despite an effort by a group to have the policy become voluntary.
During Monday's board meeting, two parents -- one of whom has children in the district -- addressed the Western Dubuque Community School Board about their concerns with wearing face masks.
Stan Reiter, whose children are not enrolled in the district's schools, presented a petition signed by community members demanding that masks become voluntary on Tuesday. The petition said, “We as parents have the right to choose what is best for our own children. We understand the current guidelines and mandates within the school district and the county that are in place and accept personal responsibility for our actions to defy said mandates. If this action will not be taken, we may be forced to find a school district that does have voluntary mask requirements, and we are hereby requesting your permission for open enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Nicole Stecklein's children attend WD schools. She praised the board for the decision they made to keep in-person classes throughout the year but advocated for voluntary masks.
“Western Dubuque was a leader for remaining open," she said. "Now is the time for the district to be a leader again in allowing parents to make the decision for their own children.”
Stecklein asked the district’s mask rule be put on the June school board agenda.
The board took no action on Reiter’s and Stecklein’s requests.
Last week, district officials sent letters to staff and parents explaining the actions they will take if students don’t comply with wearing masks.
Western Dubuque High School Principal Jacob Feldmann outlined those plans, explaining that the district has placed staff at each entryway this year to welcome students and have “provided a clean, disposable mask for anyone who does not have, broke or forgot one.” The letter also said staff “have worked to create opportunities for socially distanced mask breaks while accommodating any student who feels uncomfortable wearing their mask.” Feldmann said that process would remain in place.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said that on Tuesday, the day on which the group advocated parents start sending children to school without masks, three WD students came to school without them. He said there have been no other issues since then.
"It just ended up being a nonissue," he said. "I think for the most part, people are thinking, we're 16, 17 days from the end of the school year. Let's just finish the year so we have no more exposures and no more quarantines, minimize the quarantines."
Colpitts said he has periodically heard from people who are against requiring masks but that generally there have been few issues this year.
"Other than that, as far as at school, it's been pretty much a non-issue with the kids," he said.