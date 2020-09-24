In Iowa, there were 1,242 additional cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today for a total of 83,357.
Iowa's related death toll rose by seven to 1,300.
In Wisconsin, 2,392 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 108,324.
There were six additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,265.
In Illinois, 2,257 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 30 additional confirmed deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 281,371 cases and 8,538 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)