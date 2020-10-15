Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Delaware County, Iowa, had another COVID-19 related death between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. In the same time frame, 23 new cases in the county came on just 33 tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 70%.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., also reported an additional related death Wednesday, and Iowa County, Wis., reported its first.
- There were 111 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The new cases came from 240 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 46.2%. The county’s to-date positivity rate increased to 13%.
- With 884 new confirmed cases and 2,930 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Wednesday was 30.2%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15% on Wednesday evening.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,638 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 52 from the previous day.
- Jackson County reported nine more cases in that 24-hour span; Jones County, six; and Clayton County, five.
- There are now outbreaks in four local long-term-care centers. Edgewood Convalescent Home now has four positive cases, with one person recovered. It marks the second coronavirus outbreak at the facility. In July, 10 cases were reported at the home. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by four to 73 cases, with 45 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care increased by five to 25 cases with 11 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 18 cases with 16 recovered.
- The state on Wednesday did not provide an updated hospitalization report for counties.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,413 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 102,310 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The related death toll increased by 12 to 1,498.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 37 additional cases Wednesday; Iowa County, 13; Lafayette County, seven; and Crawford County, three.
- Following four deaths in Grant County reported Tuesday, County Health Director Jeff Kindrai told the TH that two of the deaths were in people older than 70 and two who were younger than 60. Kindrai attributed the deaths to a dispersion of new infections across the county and age groups. “A few weeks ago, a high percentage of our cases were in younger adults. We are seeing more cases in adults who are older and are likely to have underlying health conditions.”
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,107 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 158,578. There were 28 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,536.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five new cases Wednesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,862 new cases, along with 49 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 327,605 cases and 9,074 deaths.