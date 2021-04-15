More than 28,400 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 28,427 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 170 from Wednesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 43,612 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 551.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,652 who have received at least one dose (increase of 55 from Wednesday); 5,131 fully vaccinated (increase of 52)
- Delaware County residents: 6,216 who have received at least one dose (increase of 172); 4,399 fully vaccinated (increase of 129)
- Jackson County residents: 7,132 who have received at least one dose (increase of 85); 5,012 fully vaccinated (increase of 103)
- Jones County residents: 7,720 who have received at least one dose (increase of 160); 5,468 fully vaccinated (increase of 199)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 833,502 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,223,996 had received at least one dose so far.