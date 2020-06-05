THOMSON, Ill. — Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Thomson federal prison, according to U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
The lawmakers state that federal prison officials reportedly tested the inmates ahead of transferring to another prison facility.
The lawmakers allege that federal prison officials “failed to take adequate measures to implement sufficient testing for weeks, losing crucial time to slow the spread of the pandemic within its facilities.”
This spring, the three lawmakers expressed concerns over prison officials transferring 19 inmates to Thomson from a Chicago facility that was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.