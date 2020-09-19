Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added a record 115 cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the county’s total to 2,636.
- The county recorded 328 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 35.1% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate pushed to 9.6% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- With 506 new confirmed cases and 2,693 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday jumped more than two percentage points to 18.8%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 13.2%, a number that has also increased in recent days.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 729 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 101 from 24 hours earlier.
- One Dubuque County outbreak at a long-term care center was listed on the state website: Sunnycrest Manor, with seven positive cases, and one recovered. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases at a facility.
- Twelve more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County; 10 more in Jackson County; seven more in Jones County; and two in Clayton County.
- The most recent hospitalization data by county on the state website was from Wednesday when totals stood at: 16 people in Dubuque County; three each in Jackson and Delaware counties; two in Jones County and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 1,241 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span ending at 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the tally to 78,556. There were nine additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,260.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 26 cases on Friday. Lafayette County had seven additional cases; Crawford County, three; and Iowa County, four.
- Statewide, 2,533 new cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 97,279. There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,238.
- In Illinois, 2,120 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, along with 20 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 270,327 cases and 8,411 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported five additional cases Friday.
- Jo Daviess County was among 24 counties moved to a “warning level” by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday because of increases in at least two risk factors for COVID-19.
Risk indicators tracked by the state include more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a week; the number of deaths increasing; weekly test positivity rate of more than 8%; limited intensive-care-unit availability; a surge in weekly emergency department visits; weekly hospital admissions; too few tests performed; and clusters of positive cases.