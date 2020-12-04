SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Iowa has $7 million of federal coronavirus aid available to provide economic relief to the state’s arts and culture industry.

The Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program will be administered by the Iowa Arts Council and State Historical Society of Iowa, divisions of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, according to a press release.

Grants of $1,000 to $250,000 will be available for arts and cultural organizations struggling in the wake of “reduced admissions, ticket sales and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release states.

Relief grants also will be available for eligible Iowa artists experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found at iowaculture.gov. Webinars will be held today. Register at https://bit.ly/2JpaxFU. Register for the individual grants webinar at https://bit.ly/2VuzB0i.

