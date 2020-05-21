Eight more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County over the past 24 hours, and two more related deaths were reported.
The county's case total stood at 299 as of 11 a.m. today.
The death toll has risen to 13, while 138 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered. Thirteen people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County as of Wednesday, according to the latest available data.
A total of 4,019 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.
The state's confirmed case count for Dubuque Specialty Care continues to lag behind that 49 cases that the facility's parent company reported as of Monday.
Elsewhere, one new case was reported in the past 24 hours in Delaware County, pushing its total to 13,
No new cases were reported in that time in Clayton County, where the total remains at 30; Jackson County, eight; or Jones County, 36.
Statewide, there were 421 new cases reported in that 24-hour span. The state's total as of 11 a.m. was 15,954.
Twenty-two additional deaths were reported in that time, and the statewide tally has surpassed 400 and is now at 403.