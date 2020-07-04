Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 11 additional cases between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s total stood at 617 cases at 5 p.m. Friday. No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and five people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Friday.
- The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 who have recovered in Dubuque County increased by four during this time period to 393, according to the state website. By taking the total number of confirmed cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered, the county had 202 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of seven from 24 hours prior.
- The number of completed COVID-19 tests climbed by another 262 during the time frame. The county’s total of 11,475 tests ranks seventh in the state.
- There was no change in the case count for outbreaks at two long-term-care facilities in the area. Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 38 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered.
- Elsewhere, one more case was confirmed in Clayton County at 5 p.m. Friday, bringing its total to 40.
- Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties saw no increase in that 24--hour period.
- Statewide, 224 additional cases were confirmed as of 5 p.m. Friday, raising the total to 30,433. Two more related deaths were recorded, so that toll climbed to 721.
- In Wisconsin, five more cases were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 169. Crawford County had one more, so it sits at 39. Iowa County and Lafayette County health officials did not post updated numbers on Friday, and the totals for those counties on the state website remained static.
- In Wisconsin, another 579 confirmed cases were reported Friday, pushing the state’s total to 30,317. Three more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 796.
- In Illinois, an additional 868 confirmed cases and 18 related deaths were reported Friday. The statewide totals stood at 145,750 cases, including 7,005 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County officials also did not post an update Friday.