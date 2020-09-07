In Iowa, there were 544 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 70,375.
Iowa's related death toll rose by two to 1,167 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 567 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 81,760.
There were no additional related deaths, so the state count remained at 1,168.
In Illinois, 1,381 new confirmed cases were reported today along with eight additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 250,961 cases, including 8,179 deaths.