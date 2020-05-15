In Iowa, there were 374 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Friday.
The state total now is 14,049
Eighteen more related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 336.
In Wisconsin, there were 410 new cases reported. The state total is 11,685.
Eleven additional deaths were announced, so that toll now is 445 statewide.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,432 cases, along with 130 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 90,369 cases and 4,058 deaths.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)