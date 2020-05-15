SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 374 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Friday.

The state total now is 14,049

Eighteen more related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 336.

In Wisconsin, there were 410 new cases reported. The state total is 11,685. 

Eleven additional deaths were announced, so that toll now is 445 statewide. 

In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,432 cases, along with 130 more related deaths.

The state totals now stand at 90,369 cases and 4,058 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Coronavirus map - Iowa 5-15-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Friday morning, May 15.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 5-15-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon, May 15.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 5-15-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Friday afternoon, May 15.

