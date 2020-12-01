Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- The number of COVID-
- related deaths in southwest Wisconsin rose by three on Monday. Grant County reported two more deaths for a total of 64, and Crawford County reported one more, bringing its toll to eight.
- Dubuque County reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, sending the county’s total to 9,242. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 16.9%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,234 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Monday, a decrease of 68 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County reported 20 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate was 28.3%, still the third-highest in the state. An outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary drove up Jones County numbers. As of Monday, just nine inmates and six staff remain active cases. The prison had five COVID-related
- deaths since the outbreak.
- Jackson County also reported 20 new cases, and a 14-day positivity rate of 20.3%. Delaware County had 13 more cases and a rate of 20.3%. Clayton County had seven additional cases and a rate of 25.1%.
- The state health department has not released updated county-level hospitalization data since Saturday. As of then, Dubuque County had 33 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 14 infected Jones County residents, 14 from Clayton County, nine from Jackson County and five from Delaware County.
- Another local long-term-care facility was added to the state outbreak list, bringing the total of area outbreaks to 14. The latest was at Stonehill Care Center, with five cases as of 5 p.m. Monday. Other case counts were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 83 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 20 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — four cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 66 cases, an increase of two; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 53 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 36 cases; Guttenberg Care Center — 32 cases, an increase of two; and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 1,471 for a total of 229,435. The state’s related death toll rose by 27 to 2,403.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 27 additional cases on Monday, in addition to the two deaths. Crawford County had three more cases, in addition to the death. Lafayette County reported five additional cases. After not updating countywide data over the weekend, Iowa County on Monday stated it has 1,266 total positive cases. However, the state website continues to report 1,286 cases in Iowa County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,534 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 387,235. There were six additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,313.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported nine new cases Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,190 new cases Monday, along with 85 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 726,304 cases and 12,278 deaths.