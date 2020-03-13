Three tri-state area colleges are making changes to instruction due to coronavirus concerns as their students prepare to leave for or return from spring break.
Clarke University officials announced Thursday that they will suspend “on-campus face-to-face instruction” for two weeks after spring break. University of Wisconsin-Platteville will take a similar course, switching to alternative instruction methods on March 30, when students would normally be returning from spring break.
The University of Dubuque will extend its spring break for undergraduate and some graduate students by one week, with classes restarting March 23.
“We’re trying to respond to things in a timely fashion, but not rush to judgment about it,” UW-P Chancellor Dennis Shields said. “We can get through this, but we’re going to have to pull together and work hard to make sure we’re thinking through everything that we do.”
Meanwhile, officials from Dubuque Community Schools said they are not planning any changes to the school schedule, but will continue to closely monitor the spread of the virus.
Taking precautions
At UW-P, students are scheduled to start spring break on March 21. When the break ends one week later, UW-P will switch to offering classes via alternative means until April 14, when regular classes will resume.
Shields said that once students leave for spring break, officials would like at least a 14-day period so that if students are exposed to coronavirus, they would have time to manifest symptoms before returning to campus.
“You want to minimize the chance that it will become a factor on campus, and the way to do it is to make sure you have a time frame that allows them to incubate if there’s actually some exposure,” Shields said.
Clarke University’s spring break is scheduled for next week. After that, the school will switch to virtual instruction for two weeks.
Clarke President Thom Chesney said many students stay on campus for spring break, and campus will remain open while face-to-face classes are suspended. However, students who want to remain off campus can do so.
“We really are trying to plan for all contingencies, but also not immediately going to a place where we’ve gone all or nothing, where we’re keeping everybody in or keeping everybody out,” Chesney said.
He said he did not anticipate the switch to virtual classes would impact the school calendar or tuition.
University of Dubuque students are on spring break this week. School officials have elected to extend their break by a week before classes resume March 23. Campus will remain open during the extended break.
Amy Edmonds, UD’s coordinator of university safety awareness, training and preparation, said officials sought to keep campus open for students who might not be able to go home while school leaders monitor the situation.
“That’s our way of continuing to monitor, still be open, allow folks that need to be here to be here and support them when they get here,” Edmonds said.
Chrissy Holmes, a junior at UD, said she feels her school made the right call.
She said she and her classmates have discussed the coronavirus. However, it became more real to them as the school entered spring break and people left campus.
“Then it started to become something that didn’t seem so unrealistic anymore,” Holmes said.
Watching closelyAt Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, officials are limiting school-related travel to the college’s service district, President Jason Wood wrote in a letter to the campus community.
However, classes will continue as scheduled. Wood said in a phone interview that school leaders are working with local and state health officials and will follow their recommendations.
“We think the other precautionary steps that we’ve put in place are what’s warranted, but we know more today than we did yesterday,” Wood said.
Northeast Iowa Community College officials are not currently planning any operational changes, said Wendy Knight, vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement.
NICC leaders are monitoring the situation in case they need to make changes and are following recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Knight said.
Loras College officials announced Thursday evening that they will continue offering in-person classes, noting that their spring break does not start until April 4. However, they are ready to offer their courses online if needed, President Jim Collins wrote in a letter to the school community.
Public schools on scheduleDubuque Community Schools leaders said Thursday that they do not have plans to change the school schedule at this point.
Members of the district’s leadership team have been meeting daily and will continue to do so next week while students are on spring break, district spokesman Mike Cyze said. Officials will begin sending updates to families at 3 p.m. on weekdays with updated information.
Staff also are taking steps such as talking to students about preventative measures, adding additional hand sanitizer stations in buildings and discontinuing attendance incentives to encourage people to stay home if they are sick.
“We’re certainly taking this very seriously,” Cyze said.