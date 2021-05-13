Over 45,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday shows that 45,187 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 522 from Wednesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,448 fully vaccinated (increase of 15 from Wednesday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,268 fully vaccinated (increase of 26)
- Jackson County residents: 7,183 fully vaccinated (increase of 62)
- Jones County residents: 7,804 fully vaccinated (increase of 29)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 1,241,247 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.