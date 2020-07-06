In Iowa, 412 new cases were recorded between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. There were 31,655 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
One additional related death was reported, so the total remains at 722.
In Wisconsin, another 484 confirmed cases were reported today, pushing the state's total to 32,061.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 796.
In Illinois, there were 614 new confirmed cases today, including 6 additional confirmed deaths. The state has a total of 147,865 cases, including 7,026 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)