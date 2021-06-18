Over 50,200 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday shows that 50,239 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 126 from Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,965 fully vaccinated (increase of 14 from Thursday)
- Delaware County residents: 7,142 fully vaccinated (increase of 29)
- Jackson County residents: 8,144 fully vaccinated (increase of 27)
- Jones County residents: 9,780 fully vaccinated (increase of 43)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 1,470,377 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.